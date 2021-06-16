What Was the Reason for the Cancellation of “The Big Bang Theory”?

Some comedies go away with little fanfare, while others become cultural icons, and The Big Bang Theory appears to fall into the latter type. The sitcom, originally titled Lenny, Penny, and Kenny, concentrated on geek culture in a way that had never been done before on television.

While some criticized the show for perpetuating stereotypes and failing to go beyond basic depictions of intelligence and neurodivergence, others recognized it as a vital piece of representation for highly intelligent people. The show was a huge hit for CBS, and it lasted an incredible 12 seasons. What eventually put an end to it?

The show ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was a huge hit.

The Big Bang Theory premiered on CBS in 2007, and it followed the lives of two roommates with astronomically high IQs and a plethora of eccentricities. The sitcom was led by Johnny Galecki’s socially awkward Leonard and Jim Parsons’ rigorous and meticulous Sheldon, but they were accompanied by a charming cast of characters that really helped bring the series to life.

The show’s action was initially sparked by the stars’ new neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), whom Leonard is keen to woo. Other relationships emerge as Penny assists the boys in figuring out life outside of their Cal Tech bubble, and they become the show’s heart. Leonard’s relationship with Amy (Mayim Bialik) became more prominent as the show continued, drawing conflicting reactions from viewers.

While the series had its share of criticism, it was a resounding success. According to IMDb, the series won a total of ten Emmy Awards before coming to an end in 2019.

The show was canceled as a result of Jim Parsons' departure

Networks don’t tend to cancel a show when it’s doing well, so it came as a shock to many fans when The Big Bang Theory ended. After… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.