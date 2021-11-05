What was Guy Fawkes’s name and what did he do?

Bonfire Night has arrived, and people all throughout the United Kingdom will be getting ready to celebrate.

Every year on November 5th, we celebrate with a bonfire and fireworks display, generally accompanied by sparklers and toffee apples.

It’s a family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy, but the night has a sinister origin. “Recall, remember the fifth of November, gunpowder treachery and conspiracy,” you may have heard. The Gunpowder Plot was a failed attempt in the 17th century to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

The plot’s failure is commemorated on Bonfire Night. But what role does Guy Fawkes play in all of this? Who was Guy Fawkes, and what did he do? Guy Fawkes was born to a Catholic family in York on April 13th, 1570, during a period when Catholicism was persecuted.

Protestants made up the governing class, which included Queen Elizabeth. All Catholics were considered potential traitors by the Tudor State, and they were forced to attend the Church of England. They would be penalized if they refused.

Catholics expected James I, a Stuart and son of the Catholic Mary Queen of Scots (Elizabeth’s sister), to treat them better when he ascended to the throne. He did, however, reinstate fines after a brief reprieve.

One of the numerous Catholics who wished to combat this was Guy Fawkes.

Around 20 years later, he traveled to fight for Catholic Spain in the Eighty Years War, where he was known as Guido Fawkes.

He sought to gain Spanish support for a Catholic uprising in the UK, but he was unsuccessful.

What was the plot with the gunpowder?

The Gunpowder Plot was a plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament while King James was inside.

Five central conspirators, led by Robert Catesby, hatched the scheme in an Inn. They allegedly planned to blow up parliament with gunpowder, then seek backing from Spain and capture the King’s daughter.

While serving in the Spanish army, Fawkes was recruited.

Under the guise of John Johnson, he began working as a caretaker in a tiny house in the center of Westminster, which was leased by one of the group.

While the legislature is in session. “The summary has come to an end.”