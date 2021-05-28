What TV Shows Has Betty White Appeared In?

Betty White is a legend in her own right. The actor has risen above his role as a regular on television shows. She’s become a pop cultural figure in her own right. Consider the successful fan campaign in 2010 to convince White to host Saturday Night Live at the age of 88. But, going back over her illustrious career, which sitcoms has White starred in?

Betty White began her television career in the early 1950s.

White made her television debut in 1949 with a tiny part on Hollywood on Television, although she did not lead her first sitcom until 1953. From 1953 through 1955, he starred as the titular character in the syndicated series Life with Elizabeth. White also worked as a producer, and was one of the first women to do so. Her first Emmy was also won as a result of the show.

It was evident from the start that White had a gift for comedy. She went on to become a TV celebrity, appearing on game shows and discussion shows over the years. In the 1960s and 1970s, she made numerous guest appearances on television and was a regular panelist on game shows such as Match Game and You Don’t Say! She did, however, land a few more sitcoms, including Date with the Angels.

The actor is most known for a couple of 1970s and 1980s television series.

White's performance as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, on the other hand, became one of her most well-known. For her work on the show, she earned two Emmys. White stayed on the show until 1977, after making her debut in season 4 in 1973. Even amidst that illustrious company, the actor stood out,…