What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, And In Theaters

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, there are plenty of new movies and shows to choose from.

Here’s a rundown of new releases you can watch right now.

The Student Protégé

“The Protégé,” a thriller directed by Martin Campbell, was released in theaters on Friday. Maggie Q plays a woman who, after being saved as a child by a legendary assassin (Samuel L. Jackson), grows up to become the world’s most skilled contract killer. Michael Keaton, Lili Rich, Robert Patrick, Phong Giang, and Gong Li also star in the film.

Sweetheart

The action-packed emotional drama starring Jason Momoa is a must-see. It follows a guy as he pursues justice for his wife’s death while also safeguarding his daughter. Netflix has “Sweet Girl” available. Isabela Moner, Adria Arjona, Lex Scott Davis, Justin Bartha, and Milena Rivero also star in the film.

Reminiscence

Looking for a good science fiction thriller to watch this weekend? For you, “Reminiscence” is an excellent choice. The film is in cinemas now, and you can also see it on HBO Max. Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Daniel Wu feature in the film. The film, directed by Lisa Joy, is about a scientist who develops a technology that allows him to relive the past.

The Seating

Do you want to watch a witty comedy series in one sitting? Then watch Netflix’s “The Chair,” which depicts how a large university teaches young folks to live purposeful lives while also paying off their school loans. Sandra Oh, Holland Taylor, Everly Carganilla, and Jay Duplass star in the series.

Nine Perfect Strangers is a story about nine perfect strangers.

This is a miniseries based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. Nicole Kidman stars in this drama series, which you can watch on Hulu. The story follows nine strangers as they attend a 10-day retreat at a resort. The visitors, on the other hand, quickly learn a number of secrets about the resort’s host, Masha, as well as about one another.

You can check our list of movies from last week here if you missed it.