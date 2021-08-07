What To Watch This Weekend On HBO Max, Netflix, And In Theaters

Looking for something to watch on Netflix or in a cinema this weekend? Here’s a hand-picked list of forthcoming films for you to choose from and watch, whether from the comfort of your own home or at your local theater.

The Suicide Squad is a group of people who commit suicide.

The long-awaited film starring a slew of supervillains is finally here. The film was released on Friday, and it is currently available on HBO Max and in theaters. Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, and Harley Quinn are among the DC comics villains featured in the action-adventure directed by James Gunn. John Cena, Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson, and Idris Elba play the key roles in the film.

Vivo

If you’re searching for a family-friendly animated film to see with your kids this weekend, “Vivo” is a great choice. Kirk DeMicco is the director of the musical cartoon film. It’s about a Kinkajou who goes on a journey to deliver a song to an old buddy. The principal roles were voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zoe Saldana, Gloria Estefan, and Juan de Marcos González.

The Hole and John

Do you enjoy thrillers and dramas? If you answered yes, then “John and the Hole,” directed by Pascual Sisto, is the best film to see this weekend. The story follows a 13-year-old boy named John, who has confined his entire family, including his parents and older sister, in a bunker. The film is now in cinemas, but it can also be rented and seen on popular VOD services such as Apple TV and YouTube.

Annette

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when a stand-up comedian falls in love with a world-famous opera singer, you should see “Annette,” a musical drama. The film was released in theaters on August 6, but it will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting August 20. Leos Carax, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg play the lead characters in the film.

