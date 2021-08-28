What To Watch This Weekend On Apple TV+, Netflix, And In Theaters

Are you planning on viewing movies this weekend to pass the time? You can choose from a large range of recently released films, which you can watch in a theater or stream from the comfort of your own home.

The titles listed below are some that you might wish to add to your watch list.

Candyman

If you enjoy horror and thriller films, “Candyman” is an excellent choice.

The film, directed by Nia DaCosta and released on Friday, is about a guy who unwittingly unlocks the door to his past, inviting frightening violence. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tony Todd, and Teyonah Parris are among the cast members.

Together

“Together,” directed by Stephen Daldry, was released in theaters on Friday. The film, which stars James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is about a couple that tries to work on their relationship while the country is on lockdown. If you’re looking for a film that delves into the complexities of love relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the one to watch.

No God’s Man

“No Man of God” is a crime drama about a serial killer and how his friendship with an FBI agent develops. The film, directed by Amber Sealey and starring Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, and Aleksa Palladino, had its global premiere on June 11 at the Tribeca Film Festival. It was released for Apple TV+ on Friday.

Bob Ross: Coincidences, Betrayal, and Greed

“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” directed by Joshua Rofé, is a documentary about television host Bob Ross, who gained fame for creating intriguing paintings on the PBS network from 1983 until 1994.

If you’re wondering about how the famous personality tried to keep his business empire afloat, you should check out this baffling documentary, which was released on Netflix on Wednesday.

The Battle of the American Sausage

Do you like social satire? Take a look at “American Sausage Standoff.” It’s a dark comedy about two restaurant owners who have a feud. The film, which was first released in Germany last year, was released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday in the United States. It stars Antony Starr, Ewen Bremner, W. Earl Brown, and Joshua Harto and is directed by Ulrich Thomsen.

