What To Watch On Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, And Amazon Prime This Weekend

Looking for something to watch this weekend from the comfort of your own home? Here’s a list of online programs and movies to watch, which includes action movies and a popular cartoon sitcom.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios’ latest series, “Hawkeye,” has officially premiered on Disney Plus, and action movie fans are in for a treat. Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are two characters in the film who are fighting to save themselves from their foes. Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox feature in the picture.

Bruised

“Bruised” is the story of Jackie, a disgraced MMA fighter who must overcome her personal demons in order to return to the ring. Halle Berry, who also plays the lead in this action-drama film, makes her directing debut with this film. The film, which also stars Valentina Shevchenko, Sheila Atim, Amanda Nunes, and Shamier Anderson, is now streaming on Netflix.

Fans of the suspense series HannaAvid “Hanna” can celebrate because Season 3 is now available to view. The plot is around a girl who was reared in the bush and her quest to learn the truth about her past. Esmé Creed-Miles, Dermot Mulroney, Joel Kinnaman,ine Rose Daly, and Ray Liotta star in the film.

Christmas in 8-Bit

Are you looking forward to seeing a lighthearted comedy family film that will make you smile this Christmas? “8-Bit Christmas” is an excellent choice. It centers on a ten-year-old boy who wishes to obtain a video game for Christmas. The film, which is based on Kevin Jakubowski’s 2013 book of the same name, is now available to watch on HBO Max.

The letter F stands for “family.”

If you like animated shows, you should watch the fifth and final season of “F Is For Family,” which is now available to view on Netflix.

The show is set in the fictional town of Rustvale, Pennsylvania, and follows a family as they try to navigate life in the 1970s. Bill Burr, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Sam Rockwell, Laura Dern, and Debi Derryberry are among the cast members.

