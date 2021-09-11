What To Watch On Netflix, HBO Max, And In Theaters This Weekend

Are you looking for something to watch this weekend?

The following is a list of new releases that you might wish to see in a cinema near you or at home.

Whether you prefer mystery, comedy, or even horror, we have something for you. There’s also stuff for documentary buffs.

Lucifer

Season 6 of “Lucifer” was released on Netflix on Friday. If you enjoy mystery crime series, this is an excellent choice. The tale follows the devil Lucifer, who falls in love with an earthly investigator. The cast includes Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, and Rachael Harris.

Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are blood brothers.

If you enjoy documentaries about legendary figures, “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” is a must-see.

Marcus Clarke directed and produced the film, which is reported to focus on Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X’s “relationship and breakup.” It has been available on Netflix since Thursday and incorporates new interviews with the two major figures’ families and friends.

Malignant

On HBO Max, watch James Wan’s “Malignant” to liven up your weekend. This horror film depicts the story of a young woman who has frequent visions of strangers being murdered. She eventually succeeds in saving these folks. Annabelle Wallis, Ingrid Bisu, Marina Mazepa, Mckenna Grace, and Jake Abel feature in the film.

Queenpins

“Queenpins,” directed by Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet, is a comedy-drama film about two best friends who concoct an illegal coupon-club enterprise. Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Walter Hauser feature in the film, which was released in theaters exclusively on Friday.

The Counter of Cards

“The Card Counter,” directed by Paul Schrader, is a crime film about a gambler (Oscar Isaac) who seeks vengeance on an old enemy (Willem Dafoe) with the help of an enraged young guy (played by Tye Sheridan). Ekaterina Baker and Adrienne Lau also star in the film, which was released in theaters on Friday.

