What To Watch In October: A List Of Disney Plus Shows And Movies

With its lineup of Halloween programs, October welcomes in an intriguing choice of series and movies on Disney Plus.

“Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales,” “Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!” are among the new shows.

“The Ghost of Molly McGee,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” “Under Wraps,” and “Mickey’s Tale of Witches” are among the films that have been released.

According to Variety, the streaming platform will also play new episodes of Marvel’s “What If” and “Turner & Hooch” this month, with season 1 ending on Oct. 6.

The animated series “What If” is based on the Marvel comic of the same name. It is the 16th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is produced by Marvel Studios. A.C. Bradley, the show’s creator, recently stated that the new episode will expose a “larger scheme” involving the superheroes. He also mentioned that The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) will learn critical lessons about being a hero in the season 1 finale.

Disney Plus will also broadcast classics like “Rookie Of The Year” and “Alvin And The Chipmunks,” as well as the movie office winner “Maleficent,” starring Angelina Jolie.

After a court deal with Disney Studios on Thursday, Scarlett Johansson’s film “Black Widow” will be released on the streaming platform later this month. This comes after she filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Disney Studios in July, alleging that the studio compromised the film’s box office potential to increase Disney Plus subscribers.

The following is a complete list of Disney Plus titles and their premiere dates:

Oct. 1

Oct. 6

Oct. 8

Oct. 13

Oct. 15

Oct. 20

Oct. 22

Oct. 27

Oct. 29