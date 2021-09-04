What To See In Theaters And Stream Online This Labor Day Weekend.

With several newly released movies and shows, the Labor Day weekend has finally come. If you’re looking for something to watch in theaters or on Netflix this weekend, this is the list for you.

The Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the second installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four, was released exclusively in theaters on Friday. It’s an action-adventure film about martial-arts master Shang-Chi, who uncovers the secrets of the enigmatic Ten Rings organization. Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Fala Chen, and Michelle Yeoh star in Destin Daniel Cretton’s film.

Indians in the wild

The film is directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. and is about a young Anishinaabe kid named Makwa who murders a classmate and tries to cover it up with the help of his friend. The mystery thriller was released in theaters and on Apple TV on Friday. Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Eisenberg, Chaske Spencer, Ginifer Ree, and Kate Bosworth feature in the film.

Cinderella

It’s the story of a young woman who is tormented by her stepsisters and stepmother following her father’s untimely death. The film is based on the novel by Charles Perrault. This Friday, the musical fantasy was released on Amazon Prime. Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, James Corden, and Pierce Brosnan star in Kay Cannon’s directorial debut.

Season 5 Volume 1 of Money Heist

Season 5 (Volume 1) of the highly anticipated series “Money Heist” premiered on Netflix on Friday. The crime drama series follows a criminal mastermind who plots a heist at Spain’s Royal Mint. rsula Corberó, lvaro Morte, Itziar Ituo, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, and Esther Acebo star in the series.

Only Murders in the Building is the name of the game.

Are you looking forward to a mystery-comedy miniseries? Then “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Selena Gomez and comic veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short, is a must-see. On Tuesday, the miniseries premiered on Hulu. It centers on three neighbors who are inquisitive about how one of their neighbors died, despite the fact that authorities had deemed it a suicide.

You can check last week’s list of new movie releases here if you missed it.