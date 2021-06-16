What to do if you’re afraid as a parent about a long covid and your children

Although children are less likely to become extremely ill as a result of Covid-19, it is becoming increasingly obvious that some are suffering long-term consequences.

According to ONS data, 7.4% of children aged two to 11 and 8.2% of children aged 12 to 16 have persistent symptoms, and the NHS is now offering long-term covid services for children and young adults through 15 paediatric hubs across the UK.

Loss of appetite, eye pain, nose bleeds, neck aches, headaches, brain fog, coughing, joint pain, rashes, allergies, belly discomfort, itching, cold hands and feet, and insomnia are among the symptoms listed by the support organization Long Covid Kids (longcovidkids.org).

According to a study conducted by the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, more over half of children aged six to sixteen who contracted the virus had at least one symptom that lasted more than 120 days. There is a need for more research.

“The long-term symptoms of covid are only now being recognized in children,” says Long Covid Kids. You don’t have to feel alone; there is help available, and the lessons we’ve learned can help you get through this difficult time.”

So, if you’re concerned that your youngster is struggling with extended covid, what can you do?

Return to your doctor.

If you’re concerned about your child’s symptoms, don’t be reluctant to take him or her back to the doctor. Ask for a second opinion if you think it’s essential. The health of your child is far more essential than any concerns you may have about bothering the doctors.

Make a list of your symptoms.

Try to jot down any possible symptoms so that your doctor can see them. Children with the illness generally have clusters of symptoms that come and go, according to Long Covid Kids, and may occasionally have a flare-up of existing symptoms following a potential new coronavirus exposure.

Just though they didn’t show any signs of the coronavirus doesn’t mean they don’t have a lengthy covid.

Children can be asymptomatic with coronavirus but still develop long covid symptoms later, according to Long Covid Kids.

Encourage. (This is a brief piece.)