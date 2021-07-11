What time is the next episode of Love Island 2021 on Sunday? The episode has been postponed till the Euro 2020 final.

Due to England’s Euro 2020 final match against Italy, fans of Love Island will have to wait an extra hour to watch Sunday night’s show.

The reality program has been moved to a later time slot of 10 p.m. so that fans may watch the big game as well.

The Euro 2020 climax begins at 8 p.m., while extra time in the England vs. Denmark semi-final drew fewer than a million viewers to the ITV2 broadcast on Wednesday, indicating that there is overlapping interest.

The Islanders at the Villa have had an extraordinarily eventful week.

Not only did they have to deal with a security breach when an intruder came into the villa, but they also had to deal with the addition of three new participants in the last seven days.

Teddy Soares, who was introduced on Friday’s show, is the most recent addition, and the senior financial consultant has stated that he is eager to get to know all of the girls and isn’t scared to walk on any of the lads’ toes.

“From a females’ side, they’ll have to get used to me stirring a few pots and generating a bit of a commotion,” the 26-year-old remarked.

“Hopefully, the girls will have something to look at when I walk inside the villa.”