What time is the final of Love Island 2021, and what channel is it on?

Series seven of Love Island has been on our screens for the past eight weeks, however we now say our goodbyes until summer 2021.

For the final time this series, the finale will show tonight at 9pm on ITV2, where the winning pair will be crowned.

In contrast to its typical hour-long broadcasts, the finale will feature an extended episode that will stretch for an hour and a half.

The islanders go on their final dates in Love Island 2021.

If recent years provide any indication, the last three couples will be presented to host Laura Whitmore, who will reveal the overall victors.

But it doesn’t stop there; after the victorious couple is revealed, they will be given the main prize of £50,000, which they can either “split” or “steal.”

Each person will be given an envelope in which they must pick whether to steal or share, and if they both opt to share, they will each earn £25,000.

However, if one of them decides to keep the entire sum for themselves, there could be a twist.

Fortunately, no couple has decided to take money from past seasons.

Following the conclusion of the show, the remaining islanders will return to the United Kingdom to face their newfound fame.