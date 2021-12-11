What time does Strictly Come Dancing air tonight, given the semi-final scheduling change?

Tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing will run at a later time when the celebrity couples compete in the semi-finals.

The Strictly semi-final will be broadcast on and the results will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The couples will dance twice this weekend as they compete for a spot in the final.

Emmerdale viewers try to figure out who Meena’s mother is.

Saturday’s broadcast will run till 8.25 p.m. because to the increased number of routines.

Strictly Come Dancing’s John Whaite and Johannes Radebe said earlier this week that their couples choice routine will pay respect to everyone who has helped them along the way.

Johannes, 34, a professional dancer, and John, 32, a previous Bake Off champion, made history this year when they became the first all-male couple on the BBC One dancing programme.

They’ve advanced to the semi-finals, where the remaining four couples will perform two dances this weekend.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, John said: “So we’re doing it to Adele’s Hometown Glory for our couples option, and what Johannes and I have realized since we met and became dancing partners and now lifetime friends is that we share history.

“We wanted to do this dance to say a huge thank you to the people who allowed us to not be shoehorned, to not be silenced, because we grew up with the shame of being gay, the shame of not being accepted by society, by people telling us to be more masculine, by people trying to shoehorn us into the notion of being a man.

“The people who have supported us and held us up when we needed holding up, the people who have paved the way for two burly blokes, well, burly-ish, to go on Saturday night TV, on primetime television, you know, as Johannes said, society has been so progressive, at least Western society has been so progressive, and so we want to dedicate this dance to everyone who made this happen basically,” she says.

The couple had a dramatic conclusion to their salsa performance performed to We Are Family during Saturday night’s quarter-final when their final lift went astray.

The duo. “The summary has come to an end.”