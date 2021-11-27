What time does Strictly Come Dancing air tonight, and what are the routines of the couples?

This weekend, six couples will compete on Strictly Come Dancing in the hopes of impressing the judges.

Tom Fletcher, who starred in the film McFly, was the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from the competition. After his musicals week dance did not receive a standing ovation on Strictly, he was eliminated from the competition.

After dancing their couple’s choice routine to On My Own from Les Miserables on Saturday’s live program, the singer and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden were tied for last place.

The judges, on the other hand, thought he was too controlled with his emotions during the dance.

Strictly’s remaining six dancers will be hoping to avoid the same fate.

This weekend, AJ Odudu will perform a couple’s choice to Janelle Monae’s Make Me Feel.

Dan Walker will face a difficult weekend as he takes on the Eagles’ rumba to Desperado.

Rose Ayling-Ellis will perform a paso doble to Sia’s California Dreamin’ in the hopes of impressing the judges.

Rhys Stephenson will grace the dancefloor with a waltz to Whitney Houston’s You Light Up My Life.

Tilly Ramsey will perform a samba in response to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, while John Whaite will attempt an Argentine tango.

Fans of Strictly believe that Dan will have a difficult week this week, as many celebs have struggled with the rumba.

“I feel sad for Dan,” Silvia added, “the rumba is such a difficult dance for any celebrity.”

“Desperado and the rumba?!,” Debbie said. Dan is in such a bad way.” “Dan, Tilly, and Rhys are at risk this week,” Vicky warned. “Hard dances for Dan and Tilly, and it’ll be difficult for Rhys to slow down.” Others believe AJ is in danger.

“At long last, Rhys has a slower-paced dance,” Audrey wrote. I hope AJ’s choice of a couple isn’t her undoing.

“Tom & Roses is the only couple’s choice I’ve loved this year, and I’m not a big fan of the couple’s choice.”

Susan said, “AJ & Kai’s music selection is quite fascinating…”

On Saturday, Strictly will air at a somewhat later time.