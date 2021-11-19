What time does Children In Need begin tonight, who is in the lineup, and how can you donate?

The BBC’s annual appeal show, Children in Need, returns to our televisions tonight in a jam-packed evening of entertainment in the hopes of earning as much money as possible for the charity.

The charity’s purpose is to guarantee that every child in the United Kingdom is safe, happy, and secure, and that they have access to the resources they need to fulfill their full potential.

The theme for this year is ‘Together, We Can,’ with the goal of demonstrating to impoverished youngsters that they are not alone.

The show will be broadcast live from the Salford studio tonight, and will be hosted by Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey, and Alex Scott MBE.

The funds earned from the show will be used to benefit local charities and projects that provide vital frontline support to children and young people in communities across the United Kingdom.

The annual spectacular performance will begin at 7 p.m. on BBC One and will last three hours.

The play-along singing game show I Can See Your Voice, which is a special lip sync challenge, will return for another year on tonight’s broadcast. The game will be hosted by Paddy McGuinness, who will be joined by celebrity detectives Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond, and Amanda Holden.

Danny Dyer will also host a special episode of The Wall, a famous BBC One game program. In this game, CBBC TV presenters Sam and Mark will confront difficult questions in a round of free fall, taking on The Wall, in the hopes of winning money for children and young people in the UK who are experiencing hardships.

There will also be a special edition of Graham Norton’s infamous red chair, in which celebrities take a seat and their destiny is decided by a bunch of children who rule over the giant lever, as well as a special edition of First Dates, in which soap stars from Eastenders and Corrie collide.

It will feature classic musical performances, just like every other year on the show. Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan, and the cast of 9 to 5 The Musical’s UK Tour will be among the performers on the bill tonight.

