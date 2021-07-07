What Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool did on the pitch after Spain’s Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss

Following Spain’s penalty heartbreak in their European Championship semi-final against Italy at Wembley, fans praised Liverpool player Thiago Alcantara’s conduct.

Despite Thiago’s smooth conversion of his own spot-kick after coming on as a late substitution for the second half of extra time, Spain was defeated 4-2 in the shoot-out after the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The intensity of the moment, as well as the anguish of defeat, seemed to overwhelm Spain’s juvenile sensation Pedri, but as the Italians erupted in celebration, a sympathetic Thiago was seen consoling the Barcelona wonderkid.

Pedri, although being only 18 years old, played all five of Luis Enrique’s side’s games throughout the tournament, replacing Thiago, but as one of the squad’s senior players, he was nothing but supportive of his younger team-mate.

Thiago, 30, who has won the Champions League with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, as well as four La Liga and seven Bundesliga titles, has seen it all in football and appeared to be offering words of comfort to his bereaved colleague – an act that did not go unnoticed by supporters, even if some with a more cynical nature suggested a possible ulterior motive with the Liverpool-linked Camp Nou s decision.