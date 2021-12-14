What the Government’s ‘Plan B’ restrictions mean for Everton and Liverpool supporters.

As a result of the government’s new efforts to combat coronavirus, football fans will have to be aware of new laws.

MPs voted 369 to 126 in favor of implementing Covid-19 passes, approving them mandatory use for access to nightclubs and large venues in England, including sports grounds, by a margin of 243.

Face masks are currently needed to be worn in stores and on public transportation, so the Government convened a vote to potentially reinstate restrictions to assist prevent an increase in cases this winter.

The new regulations go into effect tomorrow, December 15th.

Spectators of Everton and Liverpool, as well as fans of all athletic events, will almost certainly be required to present Covid vaccination certification or a negative lateral flow test in order to attend games.

Those requirements will apply to any event with a projected attendance of more than 10,000 persons.

Boris Johnson stated the following: “The NHS Covid pass may still be obtained with two doses, but this will be reviewed once the boosters become available. A negative lateral flow test will also suffice if you’ve followed therapeutic instructions since the onset of Omicron.” After being unable to attend games since March 2020, fans returned to stadiums towards the end of the 2020/21 season, with full capacity allowed from August onwards.

All Premier League clubs are mandated to conduct spot checks, requesting supporters over the age of 18 to provide Covid certification, however the ability to refuse access on these grounds has been left to the discretion of the clubs.

Those under the age of 17 will not require a Covid pass, and those who are medically unable to get vaccinated will also be considered.

“Mandating vaccine-only certification would be better to banning venues outright or reimposing social distance,” the government stated in explaining its decision.

Vaccine passports would be used for “outdoor, crowded situations with 4,000 or more guests when those attendees are likely to be in close proximity to people from other families,” according to the government’s website.

“As well as any venue with a capacity of 10,000 or more people, such as huge sports and concert venues.”