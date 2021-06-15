What Really Happened Between Aaron and Cody on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Would a season of The Bachelorette be complete without a little rivalry? Last night on the show, participants Cody Menk and Aaron Clancy got into an argument. The argument became so heated that one of the men was sent home. But what was the crux of their quarrel?

Why don’t Aaron and Cody like each other on ‘The Bachelorette’?

[Spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2 are included in this post.]

Menk and Clancy were pitted against each other to wrestle in the mud on one of the group dates. The tournament was supposed to be lighthearted, but it turned into a battle of wills between the two of them.

Clancy informed the cameras, “Cody and I know each other from back home, and I’m not a fan of him.” “He is aware of this. He isn’t in this place for the appropriate reasons.”

Later, he brought the subject up with Thurston.

He informed her, “I was startled to see him here.” “We don’t get along. We don’t get along. There were just some social media posts and things he did that kind of rubbed me the wrong way. I know he really wants to become famous or get on the show for other reasons. I am disturbed by the way he handles problems. In my opinion, he handles things in a malicious manner. It’s just not the energy I want around me.”

Menk also admitted that he and Clancy knew each other from before the show.

“We knew each other back in San Diego,” he said. “We were never really friends.”

Cody gets sent home from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021

When Clancy told Thurston his thoughts about Menk, she immediately confronted… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.