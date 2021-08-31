What Qualifies Travis Scott As Kylie Jenner’s Ideal Partner?

While it is no secret that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up two years ago, the news that she is pregnant with his baby again came as a complete shock.

But have you ever pondered what makes Scott so trustworthy in Jenner’s eyes that she is prepared to share such a life-long commitment with him even if they aren’t dating?

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, may have been the apple of her sisters’ eyes as a child, but she did not take long to mature.

As the founder of “Kylie Cosmetics,” she not only earned the title of “Youngest Billionaire” ever, but she also established her savvy-beyond-her-years credentials, much to the chagrin of many.

Jenner didn’t waste any time in welcoming her first kid, Stormi, with Scott, when she was just 20 years old. She never actually took the jump despite dating rapper Tyga on and off for years.

But with Scott, it only took a few months for her to realize he may be her ideal partner for fatherhood.

And, as E Online noted, Scott has often demonstrated that he is a loving, hands-on father to Stormi.

Despite the fact that they are not formally a couple at the moment, he used the W-word in June when he was recognized at the 72nd Parsons Benefit in New York.

“I love you, Stormi, and I love you, Wifey,”

Travis’ chosen word of endearment for years has been “husband and wife,” despite the fact that they are not legally married.

“I have my wife and baby backstage,” the platinum-selling performer informed a Miami concert audience in 2018, melting hearts while also provoking uncertainty. They were not married, according to a source who spoke to E! News, and had merely begun referring to each other as “wife” or “husband.” The insider explained, “It’s enjoyable for them and they’re a family, so why not?”

“They’re in a terrific place,” a source close to the couple told ET Online. “Kylie and Travis have always wanted to give Stormi a sibling, and having another kid was always part of their plan.”

“Kylie adores being a mother and is ecstatic to be a new mother once more. Kylie and Travis are at a fantastic position and are dedicated to becoming the best parents they can be. Brief News from Washington Newsday.