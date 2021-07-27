What occurred on Monday night’s tense Love Island episode?

After fans were treated to the return of Casa Amor on Monday night’s episode of Love Island, there was plenty of drama.

Teddy Soares received a text message while the boys were alone in their room: “Boys, fancy a lads holiday? You must now all leave the property without letting the girls know #playaway #casaamor”

They left the mansion while the girls were on the rooftop chatting.

Love Island 2021 has been confirmed in its entirety. Line-up for Casa Amor

After walking outdoors and discovering the villa deserted, Liberty Poole learned the boys had fled.

“Girls, the boys are gone!” she exclaimed.

The males were then spotted discussing their Casa Amor game strategies in the new villa.

“You have to give yourself the chance in here,” Liam Reardon remarked.

“Be open and get to know the girls,” Tyler Cruickshank added.

The females had to pack the boys’ baggage when they returned to the villa, and several of them packed small mementos of themselves.

Kaz Kamwi packed her robe for Tyler and Millie Court put her Sagittarius necklace in Liam’s suitcase.

New girls Amy Day, Clarisse Juliette, Lillie Haynes, Salma Naran, Mary Bedford, and Kaila Troy joined the boys.

Meanwhile, the girls left in the villa received a text from Matthew MacNabb, Medhy Malanda, Harry Young, Sam Jackson, Dale Mehmet, and Jack Barlow, informing them that new boys Matthew MacNabb, Medhy Malanda, Harry Young, Sam Jackson, Dale Mehmet, and Jack Barlow had arrived.

While the islanders in Casa Amor played truth or dare, the girls got to know the new boys by playing a game of would you rather.

Hugo Hammond dared Salma to kiss the girl and boy of her choice, which enraged some admirers.

Liam and Clarisse exchanged kisses.

“I feel very disappointed in Liam, poor Millie #loveisland,” one admirer wrote on Twitter.

“Anyone else honestly want to cry about the whole Liam issue #LoveIsland?” wrote another.

“Ah man I’m so disappointed in Liam #loveisland,” one user wrote on social media.

If Liam’s head is turned, only time will tell.