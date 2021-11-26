What Makes The Grinch So Rude And Green? 20 Fun ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Trivia Facts

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a Dr. Seuss fable about a malevolent creature who tries to steal Christmas from the citizens of Whoville. However, fans may question why the Grinch is green after watching the festive episode. What makes the Grinch so cruel? as well as other intriguing questions

Check out the collection of amusing trivia facts compiled from TV Guide, Yahoo, and Biography to learn more about the traditional Christmas narrative.

1. The Grinch wasn’t always a grumpy character. Dr. Seuss originally drew him in black and white. Due to repeated incidents in which he frequently obtained green rental automobiles, Chuck Jones, the director of the 1966 TV animation, changed the character’s color to green.

2. Jim Carrey, who played the Grinch in the live-action film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in 2000, underwent torture training in order to withstand the lengthy makeup procedure.

3. Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, struggled with the original story’s finale. “Finally, in desperation… I depicted the Grinch and the Whos at the table, and created a joke on the Grinch cutting ‘roast beast’… “I went through thousands of religious options, and finally it came out like that after three months,” he previously revealed regarding his writing process.

4. The first edition of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was published by Random House in 1957.

5. Based on his personal experiences with the commercialization of the Christmas season, Geisel was inspired to write the novel.

6. Geisel was well-known for being “anti-Hollywood,” and he was unwilling to let his book be made into a CBS television special in 1966.

7. For the live-action picture, Rick Baker and Gail Rowell-Ryan won an Academy Award for best makeup in 2001.

8. Kazu Hiro, who was in charge of Carrey’s makeup for the picture, began seeing a therapist after coping with the actor’s displeasure with the procedure after the film concluded.

9. The Grinch’s voice actor, Boris Karloff, did not sing “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” People assumed he sang the theme tune because he was the only voice listed at the conclusion of the credits.

10. “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” sung by voice actor Thurl Ravenscroft, whose credits include Tony the Tiger.

11. The live-action film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” grossed $345 million after its November 2000 release.

12. In the same way that the Grinch was patterned after. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.