What Liverpool City Council’s choice to lose £600,000 on waterfront development showed.

Liverpool Council, like many other local authorities, has been hammered severely by government austerity during the last decade.

Over the previous ten years, the council has lost roughly £465 million in central government support, and it is now having to make some hard cuts to plug a £34 million hole in its next budget.

Unlike other councils, Liverpool’s local authority was recently the subject of a historically poor government inspection report – conducted by Max Caller – that exposed a distressing range of shortcomings, particularly in its planning, regeneration, and property management areas.