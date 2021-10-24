What it’s truly like for HGV drivers behind the wheel.

There is no better time than now, according to an HGV driver who has spoken out about the advantages of working behind the wheel.

There has been a lot of discussion concerning lorry drivers as a result of the present driver shortage, with consequences already being felt in terms of fuel supply and a scarcity of certain products on grocery shelves.

But, in 2021, what is it like to be an HGV driver?

The profession of a driver has long been associated with a misconception that they spend no time with their loved ones and live a lonely and unhealthy existence.

However, truckers at Suttons Tankers in Widnes claim that this is not entirely accurate.

Lee Gibson has had his HGV license for 20 years, and he joined Suttons in 2014 after 15 years as a tramper driver.

Lee wanted to spend more time with his family, so he reduced his night outings from five to two per week. “Businesses are more conscious of the need for a work-life balance now, especially with all that’s gone on in the last couple of years,” he said. Lee is one of the drivers who has worked his way up from driver trainer to site assessor, overseeing 650 sites and putting his 20 years of experience to the test.

Mike Priest, a driver since 1974, adds that the profession has “become more flexible in terms of family life as time has gone on” and that “you can make being a driver fit in with your lifestyle.”

Mike visits truck fairs all around the UK and says the trucking community is still’very robust.’

“We all think the same way,” he continued, “and it’s good to spend time with others who share your passions.”

HGV drivers that travel great distances and stay overnight are referred to as “tramper” drivers in the industry. These drivers used to “night out” all week, leaving little time to spend with their families on weekends.

There is no escaping the fact that these roles are still highly common and play a significant role.