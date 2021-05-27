What Is Yvonne Strahovski’s Net Worth From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

The Handmaid’s Tale is one of Hulu’s most popular shows. The show’s idea is really frightening, but the powerful cast’s performances are really stunning. Yvonne Strahovski plays one of the series’ key antagonists.

Every time she walks into a scene, her incredible acting abilities are on display. For a long time, the Australian native has dazzled audiences on cinema and on stage, leading to her current outstanding net worth.

What is Yvonne Strahovski’s background?

Yvonne Strahovski was born and raised in Australia, where she studied performing arts at the School of Contemporary Arts at the University of Western Sydney. She began her acting career in Australia, where she appeared in the television shows Headland and Sea Patrol. According to IMDb, Strahovski made her big-screen debut in the 2007 thriller Gone.

She auditioned for the role of Sarah Walker on Chuck after arriving to Los Angeles. She wowed the audience with her audition and was offered the part almost immediately. On the show, she also did the majority of her own stunts.

Strahovski had a great year in 2012, as she made her Broadway debut and joined the cast of Dexter. Despite her lack of experience on stage, the actress was thrilled to play Lorna Moone in the 75th anniversary revival of Golden Boy. She told Broadway that working on stage is significantly more difficult than working on television, but she loves it.

Her casting in the Dexter cast was a significant step forward in her career. Dexter had become a massive sensation by 2012, with a sizable cult following. The mystery/thriller focused on the life of Dexter Morgan, a blood-splatter analyst who just so happened to enjoy murdering people with his free time. Strahovski’s work on Dexter may have paved the way for her most significant part to date.

