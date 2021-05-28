What is Wonho’s estimated net worth for 2021?

K-pop groups have dominated music in Asia for years, and their influence is spreading around the globe. One of these groups is Monsta X, a South Korean boy band lead by singer Wonho.

Wonho made his K-pop debut as a member of Monsta X.

Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, I.M, and Wonho were the members of Monsta X when they originally debuted in 2015, and they were similar to BTS in that they had seven members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, I.M, and Wonho. Their debut EP, Trespass, was released in May of that year, followed by Rush a few months later. They released two additional EPs the following year and grew in popularity as they began performing for audiences all over the world.

The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter, Monsta X’s debut studio album, was released in April 2017. Monsta X became one of the most well-known K-pop groups in the world over the next two years, thanks to multiple hit singles and successful tours.

However, the group announced in October 2019 that Wonho will be leaving to pursue a solo career.

Since 2019, Wonho has become a solo artist.

Following his resignation, Wonho issued a comprehensive letter to fans, explaining that he left the group to protect them from unwanted news after being suspected of marijuana use. “I came to this choice after witnessing many people suffering as a result of my actions,” the South Korean artist revealed.

Wonho was later exonerated of the drug-related accusations when investigators were unable to discover any supporting evidence, according to Refinery29. Fans couldn’t picture Monsta X without Wonho, but he quickly proved that he would come back even stronger.

Wonho is a well-known thirst-quencher.

Wonho is a well-known thirst-quencher.