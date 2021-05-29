What Is the True Appeal of ‘Gilmore Girls’ 14 Years After Its Final Episode?

Gilmore Girls has gotten a new lease on life. Several of the show’s main characters have stated that the show is far more popular now than it was when it first aired. To be honest, the series was quite successful when it first aired in the early 2000s. Nonetheless, its appearance on Netflix has given it a fresh lease on life. So, what keeps viewers enamored with the Gilmore girls and the Stars Hollow people after all these years? Simply put, the show’s persistent, lovable qualities and psychology.

To fans who live in a complex world, Stars Hollow seems like a loving hug.

Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore’s hometown became as much a part of the tale as the primary characters themselves. It would be an understatement to say Stars Hollow was idyllic. Nothing unpleasant ever happens in the small, walkable town, and the close-knit community seems especially welcoming to admirers who have spent their lives in vast, faceless cities.

The town’s eccentric residents are equally as charming as the hamlet itself. While some fans say that a town like Stars Hollow might be oppressive, the idea of a society that watches out for its citizens instills a sense of security in many. The charming gazebo, modest, family-owned businesses, and bustling town square contribute to the town’s attraction.

Fans of Gilmore Girls admired the show’s imperfect characters.

Gilmore Girls isn’t always lighthearted, and it’s certainly not always tragic. Sure, there are humorous moments and settings that portray the show’s central protagonists in an excessively positive light. Even Nevertheless, when viewed as a whole, the series does not try to disguise the shortcomings of Rory, Lorelai, their extended family, or the community in which they live. It’s fine that everyone of the show’s characters is severely flawed.