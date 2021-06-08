What is the subject of Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Drivers License”?

Olivia Rodrigo is probably most known to Disney fans for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo’s name may ring a bell for pop culture aficionados who haven’t yet discovered the Disney+ series for a completely other reason.

The up-and-coming young performer has earned a reputation for herself in recent months as a result of her musical career, particularly a hit song called “Drivers License,” which debuted on the charts in January 2021 and has been making waves ever since. With more Rodrigo music on the way, many fans are analysing the song “Drivers License” and attempting to figure out what prompted the young singer to write it.

How did Olivia Rodrigo break into the entertainment industry?

Rodrigo was born in the year 2003 in the state of California. Rodrigo began taking acting lessons when she was six years old, with the ambition of one day breaking into the entertainment industry.

She didn’t have to wait long to get her foot in the door, and she was soon booking advertisements for companies like Old Navy. Rodrigo began receiving bigger roles soon after her television debut in advertisements, and in 2016, she landed a lead role in the Disney Channel comedy Bizaardvark.

Rodrigo played Paige Olvera in Bizaardvark for three seasons. The young actress was cast in the 2019 Disney+ project High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as a result of her work in that series.

Rodrigo’s character Nini Salazar-Roberts gave her the opportunity to not only develop her acting talents, but also to explore her musical ability, as she contributed numerous songs to the show’s soundtrack.

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut studio album was recently released.

May 26, 2021 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia Rodrigo)

Rodrigo was signed to a record label in 2020, not long after she rose to notoriety as a result of her work with Disney.