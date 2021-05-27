What Is the Real Name of Sleeping Beauty in Disney?

There are a few different names for this character. She was referred to as “some peasant girl” by Prince Phillip’s father, while Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather referred to her as Briar Rose. Some Disney fans even refer to this princess by her film’s title, Sleeping Beauty.

What is the genuine name of this princess? Here’s everything we know about Disney’s most famous character.

One of the official Disney princesses is ‘Sleeping Beauty.’

She wears pink some of the time and blue some of the time. After Cinderella and Snow White, this princess was the star of Disney’s 1959 film Sleeping Beauty, making her the company’s third recognized princess.

Maleficent, the live-action spinoff, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, both featured this character. Elle Fanning played her this time, portraying a distinct side of the cartoon film’s protagonist and villain. In Ralph Breaks the Internet, the character had a brief appearance.

What is the official title of Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty”?

Although some Disney fans refer to her as Sleeping Beauty, her real name is Aurora, which was given to her by her parents during the film. She is referred to with a different name throughout Sleeping Beauty.

The three nice fairies hid the princess in the forest to safeguard her, giving her a new identity in the process. As a result, Aurora is dubbed Briar Rose, and this is how the prince first encounters her.

Aurora is referred to by her birth name once more after the three good fairies reveal her true identity. She returns to the palace to resume her life. Aurora, of course, danced away with her “once upon a dream” prince. Along with Cinderella and Snow White, she was one of Disney’s first acknowledged princesses.

According to Cinema Blend, the company’s “lineup” includes eleven official Disney princesses. Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.