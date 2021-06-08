What is the origin of Queen Elizabeth’s nickname “Lilibet” and what does it mean?

The new royal child has arrived. The public was finally informed of the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s new daughter, Lilibet Diana, after months of waiting. With their name decision, Harry and Meghan choose to honor two women in the royal family. Diana was plainly chosen as a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. However, the name Lilibet may be unfamiliar to some. When Queen Elizabeth II was a kid, she had this nickname. So, whence did Lilibet get her moniker and what does Lilibet mean?

The baby name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been announced.

Meghan and Harry made an announcement about their new baby on Sunday.

The statement stated, “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

They clarified the child’s name in the statement.

“Lili was delivered in the trusted care of the doctors and staff of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces. Both mother and kid are doing well and settling in at home, according to the statement. “Her Majesty The Queen’s family nickname is Lilibet, and Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen. Diana was chosen as her middle name in honor of her late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the proud parents of Lilibet Diana! The news has delighted the Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

What is the origin of the nickname “Lilibet” and what does it mean?

