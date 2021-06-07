What Is the Meaning of BTS’s Song “Butter”?

The group’s most recent single is “Butter.” It’s a fun song that’s excellent for ringing in the summer.

Some fans, on the other hand, may be intrigued as to what “Butter” is all about. Is there any significance to the song?

The song “Butter” by BTS has been a huge hit among music fans all around the world.

On May 21, 2021, the film “Butter” was released. It has subsequently surpassed the group’s previous hit, “Dynamite,” in terms of popularity.

“Butter” broke YouTube records within the first 24 hours of its release. The music video received over 3.9 million concurrent views, making it the platform’s most popular music video debut. It later went on to receive 108.2 million views in the first 24 hours, a new high for such a performance.

“Butter” was streamed 20.9 million times in the first 24 hours on Spotify, making it the most first-day streams ever for a song on the platform.

Since then, “Butter” has remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition, it charted at number one and in the top ten in a number of nations.

What is the significance of the word ‘Butter’?

It’s apparent that BTS’s “Butter” is being listened to by a large number of people all around the world. Those hoping for a deeper significance behind the song will be disappointed, since the members have said that there is none.

According to Variety, “Butter” is only designed to be a lighthearted, easy-to-listen-to song. It talks about a romantic attraction between two people, but BTS doesn’t hide anything else in the lyrics.

"If you hear the title 'Butter,' you know right away that we sought to write a song that is easy to listen to rather than [something with]a particularly serious or meaningful message," says the band. "This is a little humiliating, but it's something smooth like butter, that really…," Jimin explained.