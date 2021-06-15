What is the age of YouTuber Austin McBroom, and how much money does he have in 2021?

Austin McBroom, a YouTube sensation and former collegiate basketball player, is well-known for having one of the most popular family channels. Jake Paul, the father of three, recently got into the boxing ring to confront TikTok star Bryce Hall, following in the footsteps of other internet superstars. How old is McBroom, and how much money does he have?

Austin McBroom’s age is unknown.

Austin McKinley McBroom is a 29-year-old actor who was born on May 20, 1992, in North Hollywood, California. He participated in football and baseball throughout high school but excelled in basketball, averaging 25 points per game as a senior.

He went on to Central Michigan University, where he was named to the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman Team for his outstanding freshman year.

He did not stay at the school, however, and is said to have transferred to Saint Louis University in Missouri, then Eastern Washington University.

The basketball player finished his collegiate career, but he never entered the NBA Draft. Instead, he concentrated his efforts on YouTube, a video-sharing website.

In 2021, how much money will he be worth?

He and his then-girlfriend Dolores Catherine Johnston Paiz, 30, who goes by her middle name, set up an account in 2016 and became famous for pranking each other.

That same year, they welcomed their first child, 5-year-old Elle Lively, who took to the camera and went on to become a YouTube sensation. The ACE Family channel, which combines the first letters of their names, has over 19 million subscribers and has grown in popularity as the parents often post vlogs and challenges.

In 2018, McBroom proposed to Paiz…