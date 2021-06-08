What Is Reese Witherspoon’s Height?

Reese Witherspoon, star of Legally Blonde, may have pursued a career as a doctor rather than a movie star, and the reason may surprise you. It wasn’t due to stage fright, either. In her hometown of Nashville, she’d already demonstrated her ability to fascinate crowds. Because of a certain part of her appearance, the cute-as-a-button actress was rejected by Hollywood.

Beginnings that seem promising

The Academy Award-winning actress, Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, was born in New Orleans and began acting at the age of seven. She had a number of local television advertisements and a first-place award at a Ten-State Talent Fair by the time she was 11 years old.

According to Biography, she responded a cattle call for extras in a local Nashville newspaper when she was 15 years old. Despite auditioning for a tiny part, Witherspoon earned the main role in her debut feature picture, 1991’s The Man in the Moon, which received critical acclaim. The high school cheerleader had every reason to think she’d make it big in Hollywood.

I had the opportunity to work on a Larry McMurtry production called Return to Lonesome Dove when I was 16 years old. Surrounded by horses, cowboys, and fascinating western stories. What a great storyteller he was… Larry McMurtry, may you rest in peace. twitter.com/lhvSGhS1Gi pic.twitter.com/lhvSGhS1Gi

March 27, 2021 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW)

Witherspoon enrolled in Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, shortly after graduating from a private, all-girl high school in Nashville in 1994. Witherspoon considered a career in medicine while halfheartedly completing a degree in English literature, with both parents working in the medical area.

Her memorable performance of a teen tomboy in The Man in the Moon was remembered by critics and film directors. Witherspoon, on the other hand, never completely forgot about acting. As a result, when she was given roles in two films, the skilled actress jumped at the chance. Her decision to put her education on hold in order to work on Fear with Mark Wahlberg and Freeway with Kiefer Sutherland was a win-win situation for everyone involved. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.