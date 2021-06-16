What Is Rapper Polo G’s Real Name, and How Much Money Does He Have?

Polo G, a Chicago-based drill rapper, first gained notoriety with the song “Pop Out,” which he co-wrote with Lil Tjay. He’s since changed his style, aiming for a more melodic sound, and “Rapstar” is his first number-one single. “What is Polo G’s real name, and how much money does he have?”

He released his first successful single, “Finer Things,” while in jail, after dropping “ODA,” “Gang With Me,” “Welcome Back,” and “Neva Cared.” It amassed millions of views, setting the tone for his next hit, the popular “Pop Out” (2019) featuring Lil Tjay, which charted at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the age of 20, he signed a record deal with Columbia Records as a result of his success. What is Polo G’s net worth?

In June 2019, he released his debut album, Die a Legend , which did well on the charts, reaching number six. In February, he released “Go Stupid,” a collaboration with Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa that reached number one on the Hot 100. In May 2020, he released his sophomore album, which reached number two on the charts.

A few months later, he appeared on Juice Wrld’s “Hate the Other Side,” which reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of his most successful songs.

