What Is Mary J. Blige’s Salary for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Since her debut album, What’s the 411?, Mary J. Blige has reigned supreme in the music industry for the past 30 years. Though the New York-born singer is most renowned for her powerful vocals and lyrics, she has recently wowed fans and critics with her outstanding acting ability. Blige has demonstrated that she is unstoppable, from Netflix’s Mudbound and The Umbrella Academy to her role as Monet Stewart Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost.

Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the college-age son of late New York drug magnate James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hakim), is the focus of Power Book II: Ghost.