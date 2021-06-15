What Is Brian O’Conner Doing Now After ‘Fast & Furious’? Jordana Brewster Revealed Her Hypothesis

In Furious 7, Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) drove off into the sunset. But what does his character do when the rest of the family is off on risky missions? Mia’s actress Jordana Brewster shared her theory.

What is Brian O’Conner up to these days? Jordana Brewster shared her hypothesis.

Paul Walker Was a Fan of ‘Fast & Furious’ The franchise had become ‘stale.’

Brian’s character hasn’t been discussed much in the sequels after his huge leaving. However, after their last encounter, Brewster shared her perspective on what her character’s family has been up to.

“I can’t think of a better place for her to be than with Brian,” Brewster told ABC News in 2017. “Mia was pregnant with a girl in the sixth one. So, I think they’re on some gorgeous island, just living their best lives.”

Brewster also speculated on which island they may choose as their new home. “I believe they were talking about Fiji, and it was always the island life they desired,” she explained.

Jordana Brewster reprises her role as Mia in ‘F9,’ where she will encounter Jakob.

Which Character Can’t Drive in the ‘F9′ Trailer?

The Toretto family is back for F9, and this time they’ll be facing Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Mia will also return to confront him. It’ll be difficult because Jakob is a Cipher assassin (Charlize Theron).

We don’t know what separated Dominic and his younger sibling. Dominic, on the other hand, is accused by Jakob of abandoning him. Jakob likewise appears disgruntled of being in the shadow of his bigger sibling.

‘Dude, we’ve never had a scene together,’ Michelle said. With the males, we’re always second best. We don’t talk to each other. There is a sisterhood among us. We need to investigate this,’” says the narrator. — @JordanaBrewster chats w/ me about Mia and Letty finally(!)… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.