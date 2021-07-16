What Is Agoraphobia and How Does It Affect You? During Quarantine, Kim Kardashian Experiences “High Anxiety”

After being robbed at gunpoint in France in 2016, Kim Kardashian said that she suffered from agoraphobia.

Kardashian said during a conversation with sister Khloé in a recently released extra footage from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which was published approximately a month after the show’s season finale, that her phobia returned during the lockdown.

“We had just returned from a trip to Paris. We had only recently begun our journey when quarantine was imposed. Page Six quoted her as adding, “Now I’m such a freak all over again, and I never want to leave [home].”

That’s how the reality star remembered feeling right after the robbery.

“I absolutely suffered agoraphobia following my robbery in Paris,” Kardashian admitted. “Like, I’d rather remain home than go out because I didn’t want anyone to know where I was or see me. I experienced a lot of anxiety.”

Despite the fact that the incident happened almost five years ago, Kardashian said the “great fear” she felt after the ordeal reappeared during the pandemic, when she and her now-estranged husband Kanye West stepped out in public for the first time.

“I was completely terrified. People tried to approach Kanye and chat to him, as well as approach me and ask for photos,” Kardashian claimed.

“I was like, like, absolutely not,” she continued. I’d say things like, ‘Get away.’ This is my first time out, and I’m not sure I want you to get any closer.’… Unless [fans]have a selfie stick and want to do it six feet away, I don’t even come close. That was tremendous anxiety on a whole new level.”

Five armed robbers posing as cops forced their way into the KKW Beauty mogul’s hotel room in Paris in October 2016, tying her up and placing her in the bathtub. The suspects fled with nearly $10 million in valuables in their wallets, including Kardashian’s $5 million engagement ring.

Agoraphobia is the fear of being in locations or situations where escaping is difficult or when aid is unavailable in the event of a disaster. According to Mayo Clinic, most patients with agoraphobia are afraid of public areas, standing in lines, or being in huge groups.

After having one or more panic attacks, a person’s dread of having another attack develops, driving them to avoid places or situations where they might have another attack.

Psychotherapy and medication are frequently used to treat agoraphobia.