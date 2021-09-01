What Is #ADayOffTwitch All About? User Boycotts Result from Hate Raids.

As #ADayOffTwitch gathers traction, users are advocating for more awareness about safety in the wake of hate crimes against black, queer, and handicapped people.

Some users believe there aren’t enough controls in place to prevent “hate raids,” which occur when a large number of abusive and nasty remarks flood a user’s stream.

RekitRaven, ShineyPen, and Lucia Everblack organized the boycott in order to draw attention to concerns that many Twitch streamers face.

According to an interview with NPR, Twitch broadcaster Raven talked of being raided during a live when bots attacked her chat and asked, “Hey, are black Goths called Giggers?”

Raven told NPR that she is used to being labeled “big, black, and a woman,” but it was when the attackers started include her address, personal information, and comments about her children that it became a true safety risk.

TW: Racism

As a follow-up to my last tweet, here’s a video.

I’m exhausted, y’all. I’m tired of living in a place that doesn’t want me to be there.

It’s beyond fucked up exhausting. pic.twitter.com/yR7ObVoJJ0

These types of invading raids, according to the Twitch community, are notably racist, sexist, and transphobic.

Since July, people have been planning a boycott, with the first day of the boycott slated for September 1.

Twitch noticed the boycott and responded with a tweet on Aug. 20 stating that they believe the platform should be pushing for more action and “doing more,” and that they know exactly what they need to do.

“We’ve heard a lot about botting, hate raids, and other sorts of harassment directed at minority producers. You want us to do better, and we recognize that we must do more to solve these challenges. Twitch stated, “This includes an open and continuing debate regarding creator safety.”

Hate spam attacks are the consequence of well-intentioned bad individuals, and there is no simple solution. We’ve been updating our sitewide forbidden word filters to help prevent variations on nasty slurs, and eliminating bots when they’ve been detected, thanks to your complaints.

Some of Twitch’s most popular streamers have been noticeably silent, but some believe that caving in to “not streaming” is giving the bots and raiders precisely what they want.

