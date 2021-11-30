What Has Happened to Matt Lauer? Former NBC anchor ‘Railroaded’ gives an update on his life.

According to a source, Matt Lauer, the disgraced former NBC anchor who was ousted from the “Today” show four years ago after sexual misconduct claims, believes that people “railroaded” him.

Lauer was sacked from the network on Nov. 29, 2017, following the #MeToo movement that toppled other well-known celebrities such as Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. Since then, he has struggled to stay connected, losing many of his friends and his old opulent lifestyle.

“He only wants to talk to people who will support him,” says the source “People quoted a source as saying. “He still thinks he’s being railroaded.” “He really stays to himself,” a source added, “and he doesn’t really reach out to people or engage them, so he’s been losing touch with a lot of people.” Katie Couric, the former host of “Today,” recently chastised Lauer, now 63, in her new memoir “Going There.” Savannah Guthrie condemned her former co-behavior anchor’s as “abusive” and “disgusting” in an interview. Couric also stated that it was really difficult for her when the claims surfaced in 2017, but that she no longer had a relationship with Lauer. She defended him at first.

In 2019, Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” was published, which revealed new facts about Lauer’s alleged behavior, including a 2014 rape claim made by his coworker Brooke Nevils. Lauer described the encounter as “consensual” in a letter responding to the claims. In 2019, Lauer stated to Variety “For the past two years, the women with whom I had extramarital affairs have shied away from shared responsibility, blaming themselves on bogus accusations… They’ve caused a lot of harm in the process. And I’m not going to offer them with the safety net of my silence any longer.”