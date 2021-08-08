What Harvey Elliott did when Liverpool’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao ended.

With a couple of superb displays in midfield throughout pre-season, Harvey Elliott has undoubtedly caught the eye for Liverpool.

And it was more of the same from the teenager in the Reds’ final friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, as he builds on his excellent year on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season.

The 18-year-old was a standout performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side, starting in midfield alongside Naby Keita and James Milner before moving to the right wing before being substituted in the 84th minute to a standing ovation.

But it was Elliott’s polite gesture after the 1-1 draw’s final whistle that revealed the man’s true character.

Following the final whistle, he was the last man off the Anfield ground, soaking up the cheers and applauding the returning Liverpool home crowd. He returned pitchside shortly after to sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans in the main stand.

Elliott did not appear in front of the club cameras to justify his return to the side of the pitch, but it appears he simply wanted to make a number of fans’ momentous day back at Anfield even more special.

He worked his way past the segment of the audience that remained behind for well over five minutes before being urged to leave by two masked members of the club staff.