What happened to the cast of The Liver Birds and where they are now.

The 1970s in the United Kingdom were marked by high fashion, liberalism, and a wave of new sitcoms that typified modern British living.

The Liver Birds, a look at two “dolly birds” sharing a flat on Liverpool’s bustling Huskisson Street, was one such comic show.

The series aired on a sporadic basis from 1969 to 1979, giving British viewers an inside look at Liverpool life for the first time, potentially providing an alternative to the popular perception portrayed by The Beatles’ notoriety.

The Liver Birds was created by Carla Lane OBE (originally from West Derby) and Myra Taylor (born in Myra Green), two Liverpudlians who met at a writers club and decided to team up to develop their own comedy.

Later, the BBC’s head of comedy, Michael Mills, called the couple to London and urged them to write a comedy about two women sharing a flat. Mills brought in sitcom expert Sydney Lotterby OBE, who would go on to inspire classic comedies like The Last of the Summer Wine and Yes Minister.

The show’s title clearly refers to the two Liver Birds perched atop the Royal Liver Building on the Pier Head in the heart of the city.

Mills is supposed to have come up with the title, which Lane apparently despised.

The Liver Birds went through multiple lineup changes over the course of the eight series, plus special and Christmas episodes, with prominent characters swapping from season to season.

Dawn – Pauline Collins

Dawn was one of the main characters in the first season of the show, however she was replaced in the second season.

Dawn’s character, played by Pauline Collins, was not unlike to her counterpart Beryl, and she was immediately replaced by Sandra, a snooty and upper-class Liverpudlian figure played by Nerys Hughes.

Collins went on to star in several Upstairs, Downstairs spin-offs after her fame as the maid in the sitcom in the 1970s.

Shirley Valentine, a one-woman show that was later transformed into a film, helped her establish a reputation for herself.

Collins was a movie star of the 1990s.