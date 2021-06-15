What Happened to Pete Hunziker from Season 5 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’?

When editors cut Deckhand Pete Hunziker from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 from the storyline after producers fired him, he almost slipped away from the camera’s lens.

Despite being fired for tweeting a racist and sexist meme, Hunziker continues to pique viewers’ interest, with some asking what happened to him after the show ended. Hunziker was never mentioned again, and he was not invited to the season 5 reunion. So, where is Hunziker these days?

Are any members of the ‘Below Deck Med’ team still in contact with Pete Hunziker?

Hunziker may have been cut from the program, but he still got to spend the season with the rest of the group. During the winter, he uploaded several Instagram story photographs and videos in which he appeared to run into a few Below Deck crew members in Florida. His sole interaction with the cast has been when they asked what he was thinking when he shared the meme.

During the meeting, Captain Sandy Yawn observed of Hunziker, “He was peculiar.” “I had a couple talks with him, to be honest. The lack of awareness of what is happening on our earth and in our world. And that image was horrifying. I was completely taken aback.”

Season 5 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has the most crew still working on yachts, as well as the first yachtie ever fired by production.

In fact, Yawn stated that she contacted Hunziker regarding the meme. She recalled, “I did.” “We texted each other. ‘What are you thinking?’ I inquire. Like what is wrong? He wrote back, ‘Oh my God it was a mistake.’ And then I didn’t hear from him.” Yawn still follows Hunziker on Instagram and so do Hannah Ferrier, chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran, Jessica More, and Alex… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.