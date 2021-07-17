What happened on Tuesday’s episode of Love Island 2021?

This season of Love Island has been jam-packed with drama, and Tuesday’s episode was no exception.

On Monday, islander Rachel Finni was evicted from the villa, and another competitor will be evicted on Wednesday’s episode.

The results of a public vote to determine which pair is the least compatible were broadcast on last night’s show, which was plenty with drama.

After a tumultuous vote, three Love Island couples are in jeopardy.

Three couples were told they were on the verge of being discarded after the public decided they weren’t well matched at the end of the show.

The pair with the fewest votes, Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford, were told that one of them will be departing the villa in a shocking twist.

They must now select between them who will return home.

Fans have flocked to Twitter to speculate about who they believe may depart.

“Don’t want Brad to go home for Lucinda, she will forget him, he better not sacrifice himself #LoveIsland,” one tweeted.

“Brad is definitely going home, but if Lucinda really likes him, she should go as well #LoveIsland,” another said.

“Brad and Lucinda should go home together thought they said they are in love #LoveIsland,” a third tweeted.

This follows the couple’s first date outside the villa during the program, during which they claimed their “heads wouldn’t turn.”

Liberty Poole revealed that she was having feelings for Jake in a talk with Chloe Burrows, Toby Aromolaran, and Jake Cornish.

She also talked about how she no longer searches for looks in a boy and that personality is more important to her now.

“I don’t enjoy being honest with my feelings because of the past, but I was going to mention that I’ve caught a little bit of feels, but only a tiny amount,” Liberty explained.

“It’s obvious that I like him. That cannot be denied.”

The couple has been together since the beginning of the show, and despite Jake’s claims of a lack of sexual interest, they have remained together.

After conquering Monday’s challenge, Millie Court and Liam Reardon proceeded to the Hideaway as a newlywed couple.

“Liam,” Millie received a text message. The summary comes to a close.