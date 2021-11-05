What happened during Guy Fawkes’ gunpowder plot and who was Guy Fawkes?

Guy Fawkes Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Day, is today (November 5).

Following the failed Gunpowder Plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament, this tradition has been observed in the United Kingdom for decades.

Continue reading to learn more about Guy Fawkes and the events surrounding his Gunpowder Plot.

When fighting for Spain, Guy Fawkes was one of a group of provincial Catholics who were involved in the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605.

Guy Fawkes was the first of the group to be apprehended when the plot failed, which is why his name is the most well-known.

Fawkes was born and raised in the city of York. Following the loss of his father while Fawkes was only eight years old, his mother married a recusant Catholic.

Guy turned to Catholicism and traveled to mainland Europe, where he fought for Catholic Spain against Protestant Dutch reformers in the Low Countries during the Eighty Years War.

Fawkes first traveled to Spain in search of assistance for a Catholic uprising in England, where he was born.

He did not, however, acquire the assistance he desired, prompting him to return to England.

Back in England, Guy Fawkes encountered a group of sympathetic Catholics, including Thomas Wintour and Robert Catesby, who shared his desire to return England to its Catholic roots rather than the protestant one it had become.

As a result, Guy Fawkes became implicated in the Gunpowder Plot, which attempted to blow up Parliament while the King was present.

Fawkes was given command of the gunpowder that had been stored beneath the House of Lords.

The scheme, however, was thwarted when authorities received a letter ordering a search of Westminster Palace in the early hours of November 5, 1605.

Following the advice in the letter, authorities discovered Guy Fawkes guarding the explosives on this day, and he was captured and eventually hanged.

The failed Gunpowder Plot is now commemorated each year on November 5th with Bonfire Night.

