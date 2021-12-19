What films are now airing on BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5?
With Christmas approaching, television stations have increased their broadcast schedules.
This includes showcasing some of the most popular films over the last few years.
Of course, the traditional Christmas favorites will be broadcast as well.
We’ve compiled a list of all the films that will be broadcast on BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 on Sunday.
1.50pm to 3.25pm on BBC OneHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
BBC Two is a British television channel.
8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., “Falling in Love at Christmas”
7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
11.45 p.m. to 1.30 a.m., The Invisible Woman
2.05pm to 4.40pm on ITVLicence to Kill
Rise of the Guardians – Channel 4 – 12.30 p.m. to 2.35 p.m.
4.35 p.m. to 6.40 p.m. Eddie the Eagle
10 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. Catch Me If You Can
8.05am to 8.55am on Channel 5 - Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
Christmas Spotlight – 12.10 p.m. to 2.05 p.m.
2:05pm to 3:05pm – The Christmas Setup
3.55 p.m. to 5.55 p.m., A Unicorn for Christmas
Other noteworthy films
ITV2 – The Croods – 12.30pm to 2.25pm
ITV2 – Jack Frost – 2.55pm to 5pm
Out of the Shadows – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – E4 – 4.35pm to 6.45pm
ITV2 – 5pm to 6.05pm – Nativity Rocks!
6.55pm to 9pm – ITV3’s A Christmas Carol
ITVBe’s Bridget Jones’ Baby airs from 9 p.m. to 11.35 p.m.