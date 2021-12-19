What films are now airing on BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5?

With Christmas approaching, television stations have increased their broadcast schedules.

This includes showcasing some of the most popular films over the last few years.

Of course, the traditional Christmas favorites will be broadcast as well.

We’ve compiled a list of all the films that will be broadcast on BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 on Sunday.

1.50pm to 3.25pm on BBC OneHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BBC Two is a British television channel.

8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., “Falling in Love at Christmas”

7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

11.45 p.m. to 1.30 a.m., The Invisible Woman

2.05pm to 4.40pm on ITVLicence to Kill

Rise of the Guardians – Channel 4 – 12.30 p.m. to 2.35 p.m.

4.35 p.m. to 6.40 p.m. Eddie the Eagle

10 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. Catch Me If You Can

Ready, Race, Rescue – 8.05am to 8.55am on Channel 5Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue – 8.05am to 8.55am on Channel 5Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

Christmas Spotlight – 12.10 p.m. to 2.05 p.m.

2:05pm to 3:05pm – The Christmas Setup

3.55 p.m. to 5.55 p.m., A Unicorn for Christmas

Other noteworthy films

ITV2 – The Croods – 12.30pm to 2.25pm

ITV2 – Jack Frost – 2.55pm to 5pm

Out of the Shadows – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – E4 – 4.35pm to 6.45pm

ITV2 – 5pm to 6.05pm – Nativity Rocks!

6.55pm to 9pm – ITV3’s A Christmas Carol

ITVBe’s Bridget Jones’ Baby airs from 9 p.m. to 11.35 p.m.