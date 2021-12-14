What Critics Have To Say About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Reviews Are Coming In.

The new Marvel picture “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, and critics are already praising it.

CNN’s Brian Lowry praised the film’s humor and profusion of authentic nods to the franchise’s past, saying it “impressively lives up to the anticipation.”

Lowry also praised Tom Holland’s performance as Spider-Man, which marks his third time playing the iconic character.

“What’s clearly clear, though,” Lowry said in his review, “is that this film was created to be consumed and relished.” “Holland has matured as a result of the role… With more mature interactions amongst [the characters], the film effectively builds on its predecessors.” Kirsten Acuna of Business Insider was likewise thrilled by the film, stating that “‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will not disappoint.” Acuna stated his approval of the film’s level of fan service.

“Is there such a thing as too much fan service? “I don’t believe so,” she stated. “The audience at my press screening, which was mostly made up of critics, cheered, laughed, and clapped a couple times throughout.” Benjamin Lee of The Guardian, on the other hand, thought the movie relied too heavily on fan service, though he did applaud how it showed “an knowledge of its roots…hinting at a hopeful way forward rather than back,” as he put it. While the numerous trailers for the film do not directly spoil the film, Acuna noted that they do feature situations that would be best off buried.

To date, “No Way Home” has gotten positive reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent fresh and an average critic rating of 8.1/10 out of 52 reviews.

The site does not yet have an audience rating.

In her assessment, Acuna concluded, “I don’t know whether we’ll ever see a greater ‘Spider-Man’ film than ‘No Way Home.'” “However, if the fans adore this one, I’d love to see Sony try to outdo it.” The film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in the United States on Friday.