What comes next for Liverpool is revealed by Manchester United’s £126 million confirmation.

Liverpool’s most recent financial records revealed a £46 million pre-tax loss.

The accounts only indicated the impact of the pandemic for three months, and while there were some important issues to be dealt with, such as TV rebates to broadcasters for the season’s pause, the actual picture will only be seen when the next set of financials are issued.

Those results are expected in February/March for Liverpool, where 12 months of the epidemic, a season with no spectators, and all of the other financial concerns caused by Covid will be factored in.

Liverpool are set to suffer yet another hefty defeat, though some of the blow will be softened by what is believed to be a successful commercial performance, as well as deferred television payments.

Due to incentive payments to players following the Premier League title in 2020, a season that ended after the end of the financial year, the salary cost is projected to grow more than the £325 million it presently stands at.

Some pain is predicted, but clubs should start to recoup in the 2022 accounts, especially given that domestic media rights have held up and foreign rights are likely to hit a new high once the estimated £2 billion agreement for US rights concludes.

Because Manchester United is a publicly traded company, it has been used as a barometer of the pandemic’s impact, with the Old Trafford club required to provide quarterly updates to its shareholders.

The value of having supporters back in stadiums has been shown in United’s latest quarterly report, with Premier League grounds being allowed to be at full capacity since the start of the current campaign.

United’s revenues increased by 16 percent year over year in the three months ending September 30, rising from £109 million to £126.5 million.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest benefit has been the return of crowds to stadiums. Matchday revenue at Old Trafford was £18.8 million, up 1,005 percent from the previous year's £1.7 million.