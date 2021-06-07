What Can ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier’ Do for ‘Armor Wars’?

In the final episode of the second Marvel Disney+ series, Captain America and the Winter Soldier was given its official title. The series was renamed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier once it was revealed that Sam Wilson had taken Steve Rogers’ place as Captain America.

But this isn’t the conclusion of the story; it’s only the start. Captain America and the Winter Soldier can assist build up Armor Wars in the following ways.

Marvel has plans for the characters after ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier,’ according to Kevin Feige.

Anthony Mackie portrayed Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan portrayed Bucky Barnes in Captain America and the Winter Soldier. The plot resumed after the Snap, with the characters adjusting to life after Avengers: Endgame.

Director Kari Skogland described the first season as “a narrative about the first black Captain America,” with six episodes. Season 2 has not yet been announced. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige claims that the studio has plans for the characters beyond the first season of the Disney+ series.

According to ComicBook.com, Feige previously disclosed, “We have a future plotted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don’t want to say much more than that.”

Could the Disney+ series be setting the stage for a new era of ‘Armor Wars’?

Head writer Malcolm Spellman told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the premiere of The Falcon….wait, Captain America and the Winter Soldier that he could “think of three” future MCU projects that the series may set up. He did state, though, that he was “not allowed to talk about” it.

However, this revelation generated a slew of Marvel fan ideas about what or who the show might be setting the stage for. Armor Wars with James Rhodes/War Machine could be one of the projects (Don Cheadle).

Don Cheadle starred in a… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.