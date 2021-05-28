What brought Timbaland and Aaliyah together?

Many believe the 1990s to be the golden period of hip-hop, rap, and R&B music. Superproducers like Timbaland rose to prominence alongside great vocalists like Aaliyah, the R&B Princess.

Timbaland and Aaliyah both started their careers in music in the 1990s.

Timbaland began his career in music as a producer for R&B groups like Jodeci and Sista in the early 1990s. Meanwhile, Aaliyah spent the late 1980s and early 1990s honing her singing skills, appearing on Star Search and getting a record deal at the age of 12.

In the early 1990s, Aaliyah met her guru, R. Kelly. On her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, released in 1994, the beleaguered vocalist produced and wrote all of the tracks. Kelly married the young vocalist when she was 15, and the album’s title — as well as both singers — became embroiled in controversy.

Aaliyah’s songs was largely created by Timbaland.

Timbaland broke into the public in 1996, producing the majority of Aaliyah’s second album, One in a Million. Missy Elliott, a longtime friend, helped him compose a lot of the album’s songs, including the popular track “If Your Girl Only Knew.”

In 1996, Timbaland made a stir with his production work on Ginuwine’s debut album, Ginuwine…the Bachelor, which featured the classic “Pony.” Timbaland produced Missy Elliott’s debut album Supa Dupa Fly entirely the next year.

Missy Elliott said in a 2012 interview with MTV News that she and Timbaland were afraid to work with Aaliyah because Aaliyah had already released her successful debut album while Elliott and Timbaland were just getting started.

Elliott was also worried that the Princess of R&B would be a diva when they met, but she was swiftly proven wrong. Elliott said, “She came in and was very warm.” “She made us feel like family right away.”

Mariah Carey was inspired by Aaliyah’s personal message… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.