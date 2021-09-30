Wetherspoon is planning to open a hotel in Merseyside.

JD Wetherspoon is planning to convert a four-story property in Merseyside into a hotel.

The company has applied to Sefton Council to purchase Pavilion Buildings on Lord Street in Southport, which currently has a chain open on the ground floor.

The company had previously placed a bid to purchase the facility in January 2019, with the expectation of creating 40 new employment as a result of the transaction. Next week, the application will be heard by the Sefton Council cabinet.

The mother of six allowed her lover to keep half a kilogram of amphetamine in the house.

Wetherspoon, which currently owns two pubs in Southport, wants to extend its operations by building a hotel with 28 ensuite rooms.

The hotel would continue to operate with the ground-floor bar as now.

“The Council was originally approached by Wetherspoons in 2018 and received a formal offer to acquire the freehold stake in Pavilion Buildings in January 2019,” said Stephan Van Arendsen, Sefton Council executive director of corporate resources and customer services, in his report to Cabinet.

“The offer came with high-level blueprints showing the upper floors of the property being turned into 28 ensuite bedrooms.

“On the bottom floor, the tenant would functionally operate the Sir Henry Seagrave public house, with hotel accommodation given above.”

The building’s upper levels, which are currently empty, are in deterioration, with renovations projected to cost £480,000.

A leaking roof has caused damage to the Wetherspoons bar on the ground level, as well as the requirement for a rewire.

“Overall, the accommodation is antiquated and in need of repair,” according to the complaints. There have been concerns with the roof leaking in recent years, resulting in water penetration into the ground-floor public house.

“The building needs to be rewired. According to the latest Asset Management condition report, the current repair backlog stands at £480,000.”

According to the assessment, the hotel would enhance foot traffic and strengthen the town’s nighttime economy.

Following the phenomenal success at the other end of Lord Street, the introduction of a Wetherspoons hotel would likewise help the council achieve its goal of growing trade in the locally dubbed “Southern Quarter” of Lord Street. “The summary has come to an end.”